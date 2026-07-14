Metro Detroit Weather: Heat Advisory issued with temperature indexes reaching 105

With all of Southeastern Michigan under a heat advisory, this may be the hottest day of the week.

Timeline:

The heat advisory issued for Metro Detroit begins at noon and runs until 8 p.m.

Temperatures start out above seasonal. 70s for morning readings instead of the norm of 65 degrees.

Today's anticipated afternoon high is expected to be 98 degrees, but the heat index could make it feel like 105, even as we approach the evening hours.

Most of the region's heat index is expected to be between 98 and 102 degrees.

Stay hydrated, find shade and limit your time outdoors – and don't forget the sunscreen.



Related: List of cooling centers available in Metro Detroit

Check on your neighbor, especially if they’re elderly. They are susceptible to the heat. Think of your fur babies.

Like you, they should stay hydrated with plenty of water. Walk them early in the day or if they must go out in the heat, try to walk them on grassy surfaces to avoid paw burns.

Overnight temperatures will remain mild with muggy conditions. Expect readings to be in the 70s.

For Wednesday, more of the same. Highs will be in the 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees as another heat advisory may be in play.

Storms are possible Friday evening through the weekend with cooler temperatures expected by Monday.

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