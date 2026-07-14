Heat Advisory: List of cooling centers available in Metro Detroit

Tuesday brings a high temperature expected to be about 98 degrees - but it will feel a lot hotter.

By the numbers:

A heat advisory issued for Southeast Michigan begins at noon and runs until 8 p.m.

The heat index forecast will bring temps as high as 104 in some places like Monroe and Mount Clemens, with most of the region expected to be between 98 and 102.

Stay hydrated, find shade and limit your time outdoors – and don't forget the sunscreen.

When it comes to staying indoors and keeping cool, there are options available across the area.

Download the FOX 2 Weather app here for the latest weather updates .

RELATED: How to stay cool and save on energy as heat dome brings triple-digit temperatures to millions

Detroit cooling centers

Recreation centers in the City of Detroit are air conditioned and open to serve as cooling centers:

Adams Butzel Complex (10500 Lyndon, Detroit, MI 48238)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Butzel Family Center (7737 Kercheval, Detroit, MI 48214)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Clemente (2631 Bagley, Detroit MI 48216)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coleman A. Young (2751 Robert Bradby, Detroit, MI 48207)—Monday-Friday8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Center at A.B Ford (100 Lenox St., Detroit MI 48215)—Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Crowell (16630 Lahser, Detroit, MI 48219)—Monday-Friday 11.a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Farwell (2781 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Helen Moore Community Center (11825 Dexter Ave., Detroit, MI 48206)—Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Heilmann (19601 Crusade, Detroit, MI 48205)—Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kemeny (2260 Fort St., Detroit, MI 48217)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lasky (13200 Fenelon, Detroit, MI 48212)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northwest Activities Center (18100 Meyers Road, Detroit, MI 48235)—Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Williams (8431 Rosa Parks, Detroit, MI 48206)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Detroit libraries will also serve as cooling centers, and information for those can be found here .

Metro Detroit cooling centers

Dig deeper:

You can find cooling center locations in the following counties:

The Source: Information in this article was taken from the City of Detroit and local county government websites.

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