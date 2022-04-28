Metro Detroit weather: Near-record lows to start Thursday

It's an even colder start to the day as temps flirt with record lows. We were at 30 as of 5 a.m., just 2 away from the record of 28!

JUST GIVE US AVERAGE!! Wouldn't it be nice??? Today's not the day we get there, but the afternoon does look pretty nice with plenty of sun and highs in the 50s.

Temps keep heading up and next week looks to be loaded with the 60s.

Our weekend will be warmer with rain likely Sunday and thunder possible. There is some data that suggests a shower will be possible Saturday, but I'll hold that out of the official forecast for now.