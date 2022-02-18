Metro Detroit weather: Partly sunny, cold and breezy Friday

Take it slow, safe and easy as you are heading out on the roadways this morning.

Check live road conditions here.

We picked up on average between 5 and 7 inches of snow. Thankfully, most of Friday should stay dry under partly sunny skies.

Winds at time will gust upwards of 35-40 mph this evening. Friday night, however, a quick moving clipper system may bring an additional 0.25 inch to 0.50 inch of snowfall overnight into early Saturday morning along with more clouds.

By Sunday, temperatures should start to thaw with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.