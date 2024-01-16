Tips for staying safe during dangerous cold

Bitter cold temperatures in Michigan can cause harm quickly.

Wind chills continue to stay below zero, with a Wind Chill Advisory starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, St. Clair, Livingston, and Lapeer counties. It will be in effect until noon on Wednesday. Wind chills could dip to -20 during this time.

Check the school closings list.

Hypothermia and frostbite are among the conditions that threaten people who are out in this cold.

Track the weather wherever you are with the FOX 2 Weather App. It's completely free and shows live radar, temperatures, incoming weather, and so much more. It also works anywhere in the world! Wherever you go, take the FOX 2 Weather App with you.

"If you can minimize your time outside, that is your best option," said Dr. Jason N. Vieder, with Henry Ford Health.

However, if you must be outside, Vieder has some tips for staying safe and warm.

MORE: Safety tips to prevent injuries, heart attack while shoveling snow

"The inner layer, the layer closest to our skin, you want to wear something that can move moisture away from our skin," he said. "Moisture accelerates the damage that cold to us, so you really want to stay dry."

Find a Detroit warming center here.

Related article

Multiple layers of lightweight clothing provide the best protection.

If possible, wear mittens instead of gloves, as they provide more warmth, especially if they are snug on your wrist. Also, be sure to cover your mouth.

Signs of hypothermia

Confusion

Shivering

Difficulty speaking

Sleepiness

Stiff muscles

Signs of frostbite