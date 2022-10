Metro Detroit weekend road work to close I-96 Express, lanes on I-696, I-75

If you're headed out this weekend, you'll want to plan your detours now.

Road work will completely close stretches of the east and westbound I-96 Express lanes in Detroit, part of the Lodge Freeway, and lanes on I-75 and I-696. Other roads will also experience closures from construction.

Road work guide for Oct. 14-16:

I-75:

Oakland - NB I-75, 12 Mile to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Oakland - NB I-75, John R to Brush, 3 lanes open, Mon 9 a.m.-early Nov.

Wayne - NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to Ambassador Bridge, Sun 4 a.m. – 10 a.m.

I-96:

Wayne - EB I-96 EXPRESS CLOSED, Outer Dr to M-8/Davison, Fri 10 a.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - WB I-96 Express CLOSED, M-8/Davison to M-39/Southfield, Fri 7 p.m.-Mon 12 p.m.

Wayne - EB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to Ambassador Bridge, Sun 4 a.m. – 10 a.m.

I-375:

Wayne - SB I-375 RAMP CLOSED to Larned, Sun 4 a.m. – 3 p.m.

I-696:

Oakland - WB I-696, Evergreen to I-275, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 6 a.m.-late Dec. (Sat 6 a.m.-6 p.m., traffic detoured WB 696 to WB M-10 to WB 696).

Read: Lanes closing on WB I-696 to prep for next year's project

Lodge:

Wayne - SB M-10/EB Jefferson CLOSED, Howard to Randolph, Sun 4 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Wayne - NB/SB M-10 RAMPS CLOSED to Forest Ave, Sun 4 a.m.– 1 p.m.

M-24:

Oakland - SB M-24, Burdick St to Drahner Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 closed intermittently, Mon 9 a.m.-Fri 3 p.m.

Jefferson:

Wayne - WB Jefferson Ave, St. Antoine to Griswold, 3 lanes open, 1 closed intermittently, Fri 6 a.m.-mid Nov.

Wayne - SB M-10/EB Jefferson Ave CLOSED, Howard to Randolph, Sun 4 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Woodward:

Oakland – NB/SB M-1 CLOSED, Long Lake Rd. to Hickory Grove, intermittently, Sun 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

Oakland - NB M-1, Maple to Big Beaver, 3 lanes open, 1 closed intermittently, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mon-late Nov.

Wayne - NB/SB M-1 CLOSED, MLK Jr to I-75 (Charlotte-Edmund), full closure, Sun 6 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Randolph:

Wayne - NB/SB M-3/Randolph CLOSED, Congress St to E Jefferson Ave, Sun 4 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Fort

Wayne - EB/WB M-85 CLOSED, Cass to 2nd, Sat 6 a.m. – Sun 3 p.m.

Wayne - EB/WB M-85 CLOSED, M-1/Woodward to W Grand Blvd, Sun 4 a.m. – noon.

Ford

Wayne - WB M-153 (Ford Rd) at Outer Dr, 3 lanes open, left closed intermittently, Mon 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Michigan Avenue

Wayne - WB US-12, Greenfield to Oakwood, 1 LANE OPEN Sat-Sun 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Telegraph

Wayne - NB US-24 at Ecorse Rd, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wayne - SB US-24 at Joy Rd, 3 lanes open, right closed intermittently, Fri 9 a.m.-3 p.m.