Metro Detroit weekend road work: Lane closures on I-75, I-94, more

If you're headed out this weekend, prepare for potential traffic delays, especially if you'll be driving in Wayne County.

Rain could delay or cancel these scheduled closures, and rain is in the forecast.

Weekend road work:

Jefferson Ave:

Wayne – EB/WB Jefferson Ave CLOSED, I-375 to M-10, Mon 6pm-midnight.

Wayne - EB W Jefferson RAMP CLOSED to SB M-10, Mon 6pm-midnight.

Wayne - SB Douglas MacArthur Bridge (Belle Isle bridge) at Jefferson Ave, MOVING CLOSURE, 6pm-midnight.



I-75:

Wayne - NB I-75, Goddard to Schaefer, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9AM-Mon 6am.

Wayne - NB Dix RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, (Lincoln Pk), Fri 9AM-Mon 6am.

Wayne - Outer Dr RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9am – Mon 6am.

Wayne-SB I-75, 8 Mile to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am, many ramps closed.

Wayne – 8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to M-8/Davison, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED intermittently at EB/WB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-375, Mon 6pm-midnight.

Wayne – NB/SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-10, Mon 6pm-midnight.

Wayne - SB I-75/Gratiot Conn RAMP CLOSED to SB I-375, Mon 6pm-midnight.



I-94:

Wayne – EB/WB I-94, Belleville Rd to Wayne Rd, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne - WB I-94, Trumbull St to I-96, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-94, Chalmers St to Conner St, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 7am-7pm.

Wayne - WB I-94 RAMPS CLOSED to EB/WB I-96, Sat 8pm-Mon 5am.



I-96:

Wayne - WB I-96 Local RAMP CLOSED to Evergreen, Sat 10am-noon and Evergreen to EB I-96 local closed.

Wayne – EB/WB I-96 EXPRESS LANES at Evergreen, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne – EB/WB I-96 LOCAL LANES at Evergreen, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.



I-275:

Oakland - NB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 5am-Sun 8pm.

Wayne - NB I-275, Eureka to I-96/M-14, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8am-5pm.



I-375:

Wayne - SB I-375, I-75/Gratiot Conn to Jefferson, MOVING CLOSURE, Mon 6pm-midnight.



I-696:

Oakland - NB Orchard Lake Rd RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Mon 6am-Fri 3pm.



M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb – NB M-3 CLOSED, Church to North River Rd, Fri 6pm-midnight.

Wayne - SB M-3/Randolph CLOSED, M-3/Gratiot to Jefferson, Mon 6pm-midnight.

Wayne - NB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat 7am-7pm.

Wayne - SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Sun 7am-7pm.



M-5:

Oakland – NB/SB M-5 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 5am-Sun 8pm.



M-10:

Wayne - SB M-10, I-75 to Jefferson Ave, MOVING CLOSURE, Mon 6pm-midnight.

Wayne - NB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to Forest Ave/Warren Ave, Mon 6pm-midnight.

Wayne - NB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to WB W Jefferson Ave, Mon 6pm-mightnight.M-14:

Wayne - EB M-14, Sheldon Rd to I-275, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 8am-5pm.



M-39: (Southfield)

Wayne - SB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9am-Mon 6am.



M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb - NB/SB M-53 CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY, 23 Mile to 26 Mile, Sat 11am-Sun 5am.

Macomb – NB M-53 CLOSED, 17 Mile to 18 Mile, Sat 9am-3pm.



M-59:

Oakland - EB M-59 at Voorheis St, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7AM-5pm.

Oakland – EB/WB M-59 at US-24, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7AM-5pm.



M-102: (8 Mile)

Wayne – 8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.



US-24:

Oakland - NB US-24 at Elizabeth Lake Rd, 2 LANES OPEN, 9am-3pm Fri-Wed