Metro Detroit woman killed in carriage crash while biking on Mackinac Island
article
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Huntington Woods woman died Wednesday after a crash with a carriage on Mackinac Island.
According to the Mackinac Island Police Department, the 77-year-old victim was riding a bicycle in the area of Main Street and Bogan Lane around 2:15 p.m. She was riding west when she collided with a carriage that was headed east.
The woman was taken to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, where she later died.
An investigation is ongoing.
Main Street is part of the island's M-185, a car-less road where guests can get around by bicycle, horseback, horse-drawn carriage, or on foot.