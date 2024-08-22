Metro Detroit woman killed in carriage crash while biking on Mackinac Island

article

A Huntington Woods woman died Wednesday after a crash with a carriage on Mackinac Island.

According to the Mackinac Island Police Department, the 77-year-old victim was riding a bicycle in the area of Main Street and Bogan Lane around 2:15 p.m. She was riding west when she collided with a carriage that was headed east.

The woman was taken to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, where she later died.

An investigation is ongoing.

Main Street is part of the island's M-185, a car-less road where guests can get around by bicycle, horseback, horse-drawn carriage, or on foot.