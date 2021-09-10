Metro Detroit woman transforms old horse trailer into mobile bar for parties

Autumn Bokor spent 10 years bartending. After she was unable to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to take a chance doing what she loves.

Bokor, who lives in Flat Rock, bought an old horse trailer and transformed it into Rustic Rose – a mobile bar.

"Since the pandemic, I was a stay-at-home mom and I thought I need to do something creative and different and I thought this would be it," she said. "I wanted to find my niche and my niche is bartending."

Bokor hitches the trailer to her truck so she can take it everywhere, from weddings to birthday parties and more.

She said she named her bartending business after her daughter, Rose. She is able to spend more time with Rose now that she works for herself.

Bokor said a lot of people doubted her idea, especially with the uncertainty of the pandemic, but she took the leap and succeeded.

"I feel great. It was a lot of hard work and a lot of time. Took about a year to finally get it done and out at the parties and the events, and I finally got it here and it means a lot," she said.