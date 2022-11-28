Mexican Village restaurant in Southwest Detroit closed after fire

Southwest Detroit's Mexican Village restaurant is closed after a fire.

The restaurant said it will be closed until further notice after the small fire. The news was shared on the restaurant's website, and it isn't clear what caused the fire or how much damage there was.

Mexican Village is at 2600 Bagley St.

The restaurant also has a location in Utica at 47350 Van Dyke Ave. That eatery is still open if you need your taco fix while the Detroit location is closed.