MGM Detroit employees volunteer at Oak Park's Forgotten Harvest

On Monday, MGM Grand Detroit employees volunteered at Forgotten Harvest Food Bank where they packed up food for those in need.

It was all hands on deck for the day. Sometimes the volunteers pack fruit and sometimes it's cans.

"Today we’re doing pizza," said Matt Buckley, who is with MGM Resorts International.

Buckley said the casino has done volunteer work in the community for 25 years. And just like it takes all kinds, they utilize all of their employees for help.

"You’ve got managers, you’ve got executives, you've got line employees. All different departments: slots, table games, surveillance, banquets, catering, marketing," he said.

As Michael Schwarts of MGM puts it, the easiest thing that anyone can do is offer a few hours of their time for someone else.

"I know there’s a lot of people these days that are struggling and what not," he said.

In just a few hours, they packed up more than 2,000 pounds of food.

"In many case you’ll find that some families or neighbors or seniors that are in need - it’s a bad week and we can all relate to that," said Adrian Lewis, the chief operating officer of Forgotten Harvest.

Lewis said that last year they supplied their neighbors with over 40 million pounds of surplus food - about 33 million meals.