Michelin Guide to feature Detroit in Great Lakes edition, positioning city for possible Star-rated restaurant

The Brief Detroit will be included in the Michelin Guide American Great Lakes edition. Inclusion in this guide means that the city could potentially see its first Michelin Star-rated restaurant. Restaurants selected will be revealed in 2027.



A Michelin Guide expansion to the Great Lakes region, including Detroit, means the city could see a Michelin Star-rated restaurant in the future.

As part of the Guide American Great Lakes edition, anonymous inspectors will visit restaurants in Detroit, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh to evaluate them.

"Being included in the newest edition of the Michelin Guide is a transformational moment for our destination," said Claude Molinari, the president & CEO of Visit Detroit. "It signals to the world that our culinary scene has reached a level of excellence that’s worth traveling for. We know from global trends that destinations included in the Michelin Guide see increased visitation, longer stays, and higher visitor spending—so this isn’t just about recognition, it’s about real economic momentum for our entire region."

Inspectors are already visiting restaurants in the named cities, searching for the best places to eat. The selections will be revealed at a ceremony in 2027.

After the selection process, Detroit could see its first Michelin Star-rated restaurant.

Dig deeper:

Michelin inspectors apply five criteria to the restaurants they evaluate:

Product quality Mastery of cooking techniques Harmony of flavors The personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine Consistency over time and across the entire menu