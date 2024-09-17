There are only 50 days until the next presidential election, which means the campaign cycle won't be slowing down in the run-up to another consequential race.

Between applying for absentee ballots and early voting dates to the final deadline to register to cast a ballot, there's going to be a lot for residents to keep an eye on - especially in Michigan, which will be at the center of campaign fervor until election day.

Over the past two years, Michigan has greatly expanded voting options, which is expected to reduce the burden on clerks and volunteers when election day arrives.

Most election information can be found on the Michigan Secretary of State's website, which includes how to register and tracking one's absentee ballot.

When is the election?

The most important date for voters to remember is Nov. 5. That's the general election when voters can cast their ballot at the clerk's office.

The polls will be open between 7 a.m.and 8 p.m.

November 5 is also the deadline to register to vote in the 2024 presidential race - as well as for voting via emergency absentee voting.

When is early voting?

The early voting process is relatively new to Michigan, with the option being made available to all voters for the first time ever during the August Primary.

The soonest that early voting may begin is Oct. 7, however, townships and cities are required to provide early voting as an option by Oct. 26. The last day for early voting is Nov. 3, which is the weekend before election day.

What about absentee ballots?

Absentee and mail-in ballots are now available to all voters, thanks to a 2018 ballot proposal that expanded the option to anyone, regardless of the reason why.

Registration is already live. For information on how to request an absentee ballot, check out FOX 2's guide here. The first day that clerks can mail out an absentee ballot is on Sept. 26.

If a voter wants to spoil their absentee ballot and receive a new one, the deadline to do so by mail or in person is Oct. 25. Clerks have until Oct. 31 to verify or reject all absentee voter ballot applications.

The deadline for electors who have lost their absentee ballot or never received it by mail to request the ballot be spoiled and receive a new one is Nov. 1.

When can absentee ballots be tabulated?

Some cities with a population of at least 5,000 may begin processing absentee ballots by Oct. 28. All other municipalities can begin tabulating absentee ballots on Nov. 4.

After election day

While no more ballots can be cast after election day, the Secretary of State says there are some votes that can still be counted as long as they were postmarked on or before election day.

These are only ballots submitted by military and overseas voters (MOVE). The deadline for any ballots to be counted is Nov. 11.

Boards of County Canvassers

The first round of certifying the election takes place at the county level. Boards of county canvassers will be required to complete their review of local elections by Nov. 19.

Board of State Canvassers

The last body to meet over the election results will be te Michigan Board of State Canvassers, which will meet on Nov. 25 to certify the election.