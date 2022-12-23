Michigan activates State Emergency Operations Center during blizzard

article

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center as much of Michigan deals with blizzard conditions.

The center was activated at 1 p.m. Friday. As of 4 p.m., no communities had requested state resources, but it remains ready to assist.

View: Live traffic map

"Our top priority right now is keeping Michiganders safe. I am grateful to our first responders, road maintenance crews, utility crews and volunteers at warming centers who are working hard to keep people safe and warm," Whitmer said. "By taking this next step to activate the State Emergency Operations Center, we are making sure that our response is coordinated and that resources are available to impacted communities. We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to respond to the storm."

The center will monitor conditions and needs will be continually assessed.

Across Michigan, whiteout conditions, and icy roads are being made worse by frigid temperatures and high winds.

Read: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit