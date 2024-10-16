Michigan AG, deputy SOS answer election security questions at town hall

Michigan election officials discussed voting security during a town hall on Wednesday in Sterling Heights.

Watch the full town hall above.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie joined Sterling Heights Clerk Melanie Ryska to share what is being done to ensure the 2024 election is secure and fair, and answered questions about the voting process.

A new report showed that 77% of voters in the state said they have confidence in elections.

According to the state, there are numerous measures in place to keep elections secure, including upgraded voting technology, an improved Qualified Voter File system, and improved cooperation among local, state, and federal governments - to name a few.

Related article

Voting fraud is rare, according to Michigan officials. Nessel reiterated this point earlier this month when she announced charges against seven people after four St. Clair Shores voters double voted in the August primary election.

"It really took a perfect storm to come together to allow these individuals to double vote," she said. "It's shocking, and it's simply unheard of."

According to Nessel, those voters were able to cast double ballots because of assistant clerks who ignored and overrode warnings from the Qualified Voter File system that ballots had already been submitted.

Voting resources