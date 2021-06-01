Michigan AG, MSP launch investigation into Boy Scouts sex abuse allegations

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan State Police launched an investigation against Boy Scouts of America after recent sex abuse allegations.

Civil litigation revealed the accusations, leading to the investigation. Officials are also asking that people report abuse allegations that can aid the investigation.

"My department has proven our commitment to accountability through similar sex abuse investigations and I believe — with the public’s help — we can secure justice for survivors who endured abuse through Boy Scouts of America," Nessel said. "We stand ready to fight for those wronged by people they should have been able to trust."

Last year, Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy after hundreds of lawsuits alleging abuse were filed against the organization.

"We’re pleased to partner with the Attorney General’s office on this important investigation," said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. "We understand the critical role our investigators will play in supporting survivors who may come forward in this case and are prepared to leverage resources statewide to address any allegations we receive."

Prosecutors, special agents, and victim advocates will also be involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to leave an anonymous tip.