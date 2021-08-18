Michigan AG reaches agreement with '90 Day Fiancé' participant who made fake COVID-19 prevention claims

Attorney General Dana Nessel reached an agreement with Stephanie Davison, a Michigan business owner and participant of the reality show "90 Day Fiancé," after she made claims that her products prevented COVID-19.

Davison is the principal of Skin Envy, LLC. and operates non-surgical weight-loss centers in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

Nessel said Davison appeared on a lifestyle show and claimed that ipamorelin/sermorelin injections from her company prevent the virus and strengthen the immune system. Nessel said she neglected to mention potential side effects.

Last week, Davison signed an assurance of voluntary compliance. She will have to post a public retraction on her Instagram account for 30 days; add language to the Skin Envy website warning customers of potential injection side effects; and pay $4,000 to the AG department for investigation costs.

"I am pleased to see Ms. Davison take responsibility in this matter, and it is my hope it can serve as a reminder that my office takes misleading and false claims related to consumer products very seriously," Nessel said.