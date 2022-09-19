Michigan American Red Cross readies to help Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona causes flooding, knocks out power

Chapters of the American Red Cross around the United States, including here in Michigan, are preparing to help Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona ravages the island.

The storm has caused catastrophic flooding and knocked out power across the territory.

"Currently we have volunteers and employees on the ground in Puerto Rico, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands who were positioned prior to the storm," said David Olejarz the regional communications director of the American Red Cross Michigan Region. "The Michigan region like all other regions are always in a state of preparedness for these types of emergencies, disasters, and we stand ready to assist if needed."

The devastation comes five years after the island was hit hard by Hurricane Maria.

"It was five years ago this month that Hurricane Maria really caused devastating damage to the island," Olejarz said. "Let’s keep the people of Puerto Rico in our thoughts in the days, weeks, and months ahead."

Other areas, including the Dominican Republic, are also suffering impacts of the hurricane.

Learn how to help the American Red Cross here.