Former Roseville Boy Scout leader charged with 10 counts of sexual assault

The Michigan Attorney General announced a slew of criminal sex charges against a New York man for repeatedly assaulting two victims while he was employed by the Boy Scouts of America.

Mark Chapman, who is currently incarcerated in New York for other charges related to misconduct, worked as a scout master for a troop in Roseville when he allegedly assaulted at two juvenile victims.

The charges, which include 10 counts of varying degree for criminal sexual conduct, are the first to be announced following a criminal state probe into the organization.

The Boy Scouts of America settled a lawsuit for $850 million in civil court with more than 60,000 abuse victims last year. Attorney General Dana Nessel's announcement Tuesday followed a call to the department's tip line for abuse victims.

From there, an investigation by Michigan State Police led to the identification of a second victim.

"Marc Chapman is alleged to have abused children for years. He threatened them with violence when they refused to participate or tried to stop him when he was continuing his assaults and he is the source of their pain, their psychological scars and their mental anguish," Nessel said.

The abuse that victim one suffered allegedly began in 2000 when they were 13 or 14 years old, Nessel said, and it continued until they were 17. The abuse occurred at the victim's father's house, at Chapman's house, and at a local Church of Latter-day Saints where the suspect worked as a janitor.

In a separate string of abuse allegations, Chapman assaulted a second person when they were 11 years old. Nessel said the abuse went on for years.

He's charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree for the first case, two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree in the second case.

In the year since BSA's settlement, a total of 5,000 claims have come through the state's hotline.

The investigation hotline at (844) 324-3374 remains open for people to report abuse claims. It's open between 8 a.m and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.