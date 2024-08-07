Michigan August election was a 'snoozer of a primary' as eyes turn toward November

Michigan's August election was a "snoozer of a primary."

That's the impression that one political consultant got following the state's nominating contest, which featured seats at every level of government up for grabs. But even with an open election in the U.S. Senate at the top of the ballot on Tuesday, Adrian Hamond saw little interest in several of the races.

"None of these races were competitive at all. Unless you had any strong preferences, there was no reason to turn out," he said. "Unless you just vote in every election, there's nothing drawing you out. Now we're getting far enough down the ballot, unless your the sort of person who votes, why would you show up?"

Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers scored lop-sided victories in the race for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat.

There was also little competition in several U.S. House seats. Curtis Hertel and Tom Barrett ran unopposed in the 7th District, as did Lisa McClain and Clinton St. Mosley in the 9th District.

Carl Marlinga took almost half the vote in the 10th District in what will be a rematch with Republican John James in Macomb County, while incumbent Haley Stevens cruised to a win in the 11th District Democratic Primary.

Meanwhile, the 13th District race in Detroit offered some interest with incumbent Shri Thanedar challenged by Mary Waters, who currently serves on the city council and was endorsed by mayor Mike Duggan.

Instead, Thanedar won with more than 54% of the total vote, topping Waters by 20 points.

The lack of interest likely fed less voter turnout in the state, Hemond said. According to preliminary data on the state election website, Southeast Michigan counties cast approximately 20,000 fewer votes during the August Primary than in the February Presidential Primary.

Hemond, the CEO of consulting firm Grassroods Midwest, did point to a few state representative incumbents being ousted from their seats, including Rep. Neil Friske in the 107th District in northern Michigan. The Republican was under investigation following a late-night incident earlier in the summer where he fired a gun.

"The only remarkable thing was how slow some of the clerks reporting the results week," Hemond said. "It was a little bit of a mixed bag, with most clerks reporting an hour slower than normal."

FOX 2 reached out to the Secretary of State about any slow reporting. A spokesperson said Iron and Kalkaska counties had been slow to report results. By mid-afternoon Wednesday, vote numbers had been posted on the department's site.

Eyes turn toward the general election

There are three months until the general election, which expects to include a busy campaign season for those at the top of the Democratic and Republican ticket - as well as voters in swing states like Michigan.

The day after the primary, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance held an event in Shelby Township. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris and her vice presidential pick Tim Walz were also traveling to Michigan, stopping at an event in Romulus Wednesday night.

It's a very different race than the one expected a month ago.

The Democratic reshuffling has reinvigorated the party's base, Hemond said, which had soured on Joe Biden before he had stepped out of the race.

The latest polling of Michigan's presidential race currently shows a toss-up.