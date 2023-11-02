Michigan bills to disarm convicted domestic abusers head to Gov. Whitmer's desk

New bills that would prevent convicted domestic abusers from legally possessing firearms are now headed to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk after the House passed them Wednesday night.

All Democrats, along with Republicans Mark Tisdel and Tom Kuhn, voted yes on SB 471 and HB 4945.

These bills would prohibit all people convicted of both felony and misdemeanor domestic violence charges from buying or possessing firearms for eight years after their sentence.

"This is a huge victory for domestic violence survivors," said Kelly Dillaha, the Michigan Director of the women’s advocacy organization Red, Wine & Blue, "As a child, I lived through the traumatic experience of domestic violence with a gun. I’m so relieved and proud that fewer little girls will have to live through that same nightmare. Today, we’re giving domestic violence survivors the hope and safety they deserve."

Supporters of these laws say they will protect domestic violence survivors., citing the 50 women and 20 children killed yearly in Michigan by guns in domestic violence situations.

On the other side of the issue, some fear the laws could wrongly take away rights because what qualifies as domestic violence can be hard to pin down. They are also worried about people being falsely accused of domestic violence.