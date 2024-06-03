Michigan Central concert: Watch parties, Detroit road closures, parking, and more

Thousands of people will pack Roosevelt Park on Thursday to celebrate the opening of Michigan Central with a free concert and tours of the restored building.

Numerous roads will be closed in the area, making getting around tricky. Here's what to know if you're headed to Detroit.

Watch parties

All tickets to the concert were claimed within minutes, but you can still watch the iconic Detroit artists perform.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) and nearby businesses are hosting watch parties, too.

DDP watch parties

Campus Martius Park 800 Woodward Ave., with capacity for 5,000 people.

The Corner Ballpark at 1680 Michigan Ave., with capacity for 2,500 people.

Restaurant watch parties

Alpino Detroit - Michigan Central Opening Reception Hour at 1426 Bagley St.

Armando’s Mexican Restaurant - MC Open Watch Part at 4242 Vernor Hwy.

La Jalisciense Supermercado & Taqueria at 3923 Vernor Hwy.

Mexican Town Bakery at 4300 Vernor Hwy.

Batch Brewing Company at 1400 Porter St.

Black Ginger (Housed within the Trumbull and Porter Hotel) at 1331 Trumbull STE 100.

McShane’s Irish Pub at 1460 Michigan Ave.

Mercury Burger Bar at 2163 Michigan Ave.

Momento Gelato and Coffee at 2120 Trumbull.

Slows BBQ at 2138 Michigan Ave.

The concert will also be streamed on Peacock.

Michigan Central's south concourse, along with the rest of the main floor, will be open to the public (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Road closures

In effect for 24 hours starting at 5 a.m. on June 1- 5 and again from June 7-11:

Full Closure

14th St: Closed from Michigan Ave to Marantette St.

Dalzelle St: Closed from 14th St to 15th St.

Marantette St: Closed from 14th to 15th St.

15th St: Closed from Dalzelle St to Marantette St.

Lacombe Dr: Closed from Vernor W to 15th St.

Vernor Hwy: Closed from 17th St to Vernor W/Lacombe Dr.

Lane Closure

Vernor: The easternmost curb lane of Vernor Hwy from Newark to Michigan Ave is closed.

Rose: The southernmost lane of Rose will be occupied between 17th and Vernor.

Michigan Ave: The bike, parking, and bus decel lane will be utilized on Michigan Ave between Vernor and 14th.

Michigan Central's ticket booths (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

In effect starting at midnight on June 6 to 8 a.m. on June 7:

Full Closure

Michigan Ave: Closed from 17th St to Wabash St

14th St: Closed from W Fisher Service Dr to Bagley St

Dalzelle St: Closed from 14th St to 15th St

Marantette St: Closed from 14th to 15th St

15th St: Closed from Dalzelle St to Marantette St

Lacombe Dr: Closed from Vernor W to 15th St

Vernor W: Closed from Michigan Ave to Lacombe Dr

17th St: Closed from Michigan Ave to Lacombe Dr

Vernor Hwy: Closed from 17th St to Newark St

Rose St: Closed

Residents (including business owners) and rideshare drop-off and pick-up only:

Michigan Ave: 17th to Jeffries Service Dr

Residents only (including business owners):

Michigan Ave: Wabash St to Rosa Parks Blvd.

Wabash St: Michigan Ave to Bagley St.

Vermont St: Michigan Ave to Bagley St.

Dalzelle St: 14th St to Rosa Parks Blvd.

Marantette St: 14th St to Rosa Parks Blvd.

Lane Closure

Bagley: The northernmost west bound bike/parking lane of Bagley from Rosa Parks to 14th will be occupied. The southernmost curb lane of eastbound Bagley will be occupied from 14th east to mid-block to Vermont St.

In effect from June 12-16:

Full Closure

Lacombe Dr: Closed from Vernor W to 15th St.

15th St: Closed from Dalzelle St to Marantette St.

Lane Closure

Dalzelle St: The southernmost westbound lane will be closed from 15th to 14th streets.

Parking during the Michigan Central events

Parking for the June 6 concert

Street parking: Street parking for non-residential visitors will not be allowed in the area surrounding The Station on June 6. Attendees are encouraged to use public parking closer to downtown.

Please note that no vehicles, including cars, trucks, bicycles and scooters, will be allowed within the road closure area on June 6. Rideshare services will be permitted to drop off attendees a few blocks from The Station, and concertgoers will need to proceed on foot to the concert entry gates.

Parking in the Bagley Mobility Hub will not be available for the public on June 6.

Michigan Central and Ford Motor Company are working with MGM Grand Detroit and Bedrock to ensure smooth access to the venue.

Bedrock is offering parking in its garages at 1701 W. Lafayette and 1401 First St. for $10, including a shuttle ride to Michigan Central.

Attendees can also park on the fifth through ninth floors of the MGM Grand Detroit garage at 1777 Third St and use rideshare apps to reach Michigan Central.

Open house parking

Starting June 7, complimentary parking for visitors will be available at the Bagley Mobility Hub, one block from The Station, at 1501 Wabash St.

Rideshare drop-off points

If you are taking an Uber or Lyft to the concert, it is recommended that you get dropped off at these locations:

Michigan Avenue between 17th St and 18th St. You can use 2515 Michigan Ave as the address you put into your rideshare app.

14th St between Fisher Freeway Service Rd and I-75. You can use Fisher Freeway Service Rd and 14th St or 2415 14th St as the address you put into your rideshare app.

The marble floors of the grand waiting room were restored, and they include worn down marble from passengers' feet (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Bag policy

Small bags that do not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches in size can be brought into the concert after being checked by security. For any bag larger than that, there is a clear bag policy, meaning the only bags allowed inside the site perimeter must be clear and no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

Restrictions:

No buckles, grommets/hardware, or décor can be concealing any part of the bag.

Logos can only be on one side of the bag.

Cameras