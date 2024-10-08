Michigan Central opens for business as Ford employees move into new office space

After years of renovation and repurpose, the old train station in Detroit is officially open for business.

Tuesday was move-in day at Michigan Central, a day Ford and the city, have both been waiting for.

"What this means to the city, to have this kind of Ford presence, is enormous," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

Duggan was on-hand for the opening ceremonies, saying this accomplishment is symbolic of what the auto industry as a whole has endured.

"Ten years ago people were saying that cars are going to be built by Apple and Google and in Silicon Valley," the mayor said. "And what you are seeing is the Detroit auto companies come roaring back."

The transformation from an unused train station into a space for 500 Ford employees now working on two floors of the building can be described as a good start.

"Then there will be a third floor in a few weeks that will be a collaborative hub where Ford employees from different departments can have the opportunity to work out of Michigan Central," said Josh Sirefman, CEO Michigan Central.

In time there are plans for a hotel, retail space and other businesses to co-exist here.

"And little by little, the tower will get full and alot of it will be jobs focused on the future of mobility," Sirefman.

In the meantime there is plenty of room for collaboration to happen right now.

What they hope this location will do is spark innovation right across the street is new lab, where right now 119 mobility start-ups, many of whom can cross over and work together with Ford.



And that is something Jovina Young looks forward to as she continues her work here at Ford.

"What it stands for as a beacon of innovation it feels like a new leaf turned over for Ford with having the model E-Team for electrification and integrated services based out of this location," Young said. "We are responsible for thinking about new ways and how we’re gonna drive the change in automotive and mobility and technology."



