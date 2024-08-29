Expand / Collapse search

Michigan Central tours: Summer at The Station open houses end Labor Day

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  August 29, 2024 1:35pm EDT
A clock that faces the side entrance. It is also visible from the grand waiting room, and would have been visible to passengers waiting for their trains (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - You've got just a few more days to see the exhibit inside the newly finished Michigan Central.

Summer at The Station free self-guided tours end Labor Day after months of Michigan Central being packed with visitors.

The Michigan Central OPEN exhibition kicked off in June after the long awaited opening of the fully renovated historic building. The exhibition features photos from when Michigan Central was a bustling train station and artifacts found as Ford renovated it over the past six years.

Check out the old train depot and exhibit from 5-9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. 

No tickets are needed - just show up and get in line.

Free parking is available at the Bagley Mobility Hub at 1501 Wabash St. during Summer at The Station hours. Accessible parking and a drop-off point are located near The Station’s east entrance on 15th Street.

