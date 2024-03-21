Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee's nephew charged in father's slaying

The nephew of Congressman Dan Kildee is charged with murdering his father, who was the brother of the politician.

Timothy John Kildee, 27, is accused of fatally shooting his father, Timothy Edward Kildee, on Tuesday morning.

Timothy Kildee

Timothy was arraigned Thursday on numerous charges, including felony murder, felony firearms, armed robbery, carjacking, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, carrying a concealed weapon, first-degree home invasion, and interfering with electronic communications devices.

Authorities say Timothy first broke into his sister's home in Burton, pulled a gun on her, and then stole her cellphone. After that, he allegedly went to his father's home in Vienna Township.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the brother of the suspect heard the younger Timothy demand his father's keys and wallet before hearing a gunshot.

After killing his father, Timothy, who authorities believe was intoxicated, fled the Neff Road home in his father's vehicle. He was arrested after crashing into another pickup truck, causing minor injuries to the occupants.

The truck Timothy Kildee crashed

Timothy sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized. He was arraigned from his hospital bed.

A judge denied bond for the murder charge and set a combined bond of $1.4 million for the other felony charges.

An investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still searching for a motive. In the meantime, authorities have been providing support to the Kildee family.

"I spent some time with the congressman yesterday. As you might expect, he's hurting. It's a very difficult situation for him and his entire family," Leyton said.