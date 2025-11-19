Michigan couple accused of knowingly employing 240+ undocumented workers, housing them in overcrowded spaces

The Brief A couple from Metro Detroit allegedly employed hundreds of undocumented workers through their plumbing company. Orduna Plumbing Inc. is based in Michigan, but has several locations around the U.S. Messages between one of the suspects and workers suggest that he was aware that the people were not authorized to work in the country and were violating the law.



A Michigan couple accused of employing nearly 250 undocumented immigrants at their plumbing company is now facing federal charges.

Moises Orduna-Rios, 36, and Raquel Orduna-Rios, 30, of Plymouth, are charged with conspiracy, transporting and harboring unauthorized aliens for commercial advantage or private financial gain, conspiracy to bring in, harbor, and transport unauthorized aliens, employment of at least 10 unauthorized aliens within a 12-month period.

According to the Department of Justice, the couple owns Orduna Plumbing Inc., a plumbing company based in Michigan that has locations in New York, Michigan,

North Carolina, and Ohio.

From January 2022 to August 2025, the company made about $74 million while employing mostly undocumented workers. The company allegedly employed only six people authorized to work in the United States out of the approximately 253 people who worked for Orduna.

According to a DOJ press release, the workers had their passports taken, and were housed in overcrowded houses and hotel rooms.

The DOJ said that Moises Orduna-Rios sent messages to the workers that suggested he knew they were not legally supposed to be working. This allegedly included messages discussing concerns about being undocumented, switching housing locations to be less visible to law enforcement, and precautions that should be taken to avoid being apprehended.

One example of those messages was provided, a group chat sent by Moises Orduna-Rios in February: "Gentlemen, with all the controversy that is going on, its better to get ready, drive the speed limit, limit yourselves going to the store, only do minimal running of errands, and do not have any gatherings such as barbeques…"

The investigation included searching a small, sparsely furnished home where nine workers were staying in Rochester, N.Y. over the summer.

Over the course of the investigation, the DOJ said 23 people who worked for Orduna were arrested in New York and North Carolina.

The couple is due back in court Dec. 2.