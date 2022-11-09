Michigan Democrats poised for governing 'trifecta' with potential majorities in House, Senate chambers

It appears that after decades as a minority party in the Michigan legislature, Democrats are within striking distance of taking control of both governing chambers.

Both party officials and local media groups say state Democrats won enough seats to take control of the House and Senate, giving the party control over all three governing bodies in Lansing.

A Democratic-controlled legislature with a Democratic governor hasn't happened since 1984, making it 38 years since the party achieved an electoral trifecta.

"For more than a generation, Senate Republicans have held the veto power on state government, holding back solutions on real problems in Michigan," read a statement from Southfield state Sen. Jeremy Moss, who won by a healthy 50 point margin.

"Tonight, voters affirmed that it is time for a new majority. Together, we will put an end to the tired business as usual in the Legislature and start a new chapter of bold leadership."

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee said in a statement that Democrats had flipped enough seats to win control of the House for the first time since 2008. It said it targeted the body as a potential flip last year and invested heavily.

"After spending years trying to eviscerate public education budgets, ban abortion, and overturn elections, Michigan Republicans got what they deserved," said DLCC President Jessica Post. "Voters from all across the state came out in droves for state Democrats, letting the Republican Party know loud and clear that the majority of Michiganders won’t stand for MAGA extremism. The new Democratic majority is ready to get to work addressing the issues that matter most to the people of Michigan and their families."

Political experts said it was possible that Democrats could flip the chambers after redistricting shifted many of the borders that had governed Michigan's elections for the past few decades. However, traditional headwinds during a midterm race complicated the outlook ahead of the election.

But in the early hours of Wednesday, House Democrats said they scored their 56th seat, which would give them a majority in the chamber.

In the state Senate, there were 16 Democrats and 22 Republicans heading into the November midterms. But the party made inroads in Kent County and Oakland County in recent years in suburban-heavy districts.

Even if the senate ends with neither party holding a majority, Lt. Garlin Gilchrist who presides over the body could serve as the tie-breaking vote which would give Democrats leverage.

