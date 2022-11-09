Election Updates: Gretchen Whitmer wins governor's seat; Democrats lead in races for AG, Secretary of State

An election night that bubbled with uncertainty as polls closed is ending on an encouraging note for Michigan Democrats as Gretchen Whitmer retained the governor's seat in a race that widened over the evening.

The Democrat incumbent was declared victor over Tudor Dixon first by FOX News and later by the Associated Press. As of 4:30 a.m., Whitmer maintained an 8 point lead.

The result is one of several positive narratives that Democrats will pull from the 2022 Midterms as its other two statewide candidates for attorney general and secretary of state held commanding leads over their respective opponents.

Neither race has been called as of 4:30 a.m. with 79% of the vote being reported.

Crowds chanted "Big Gretch" when Whitmer arrived at the podium late Tuesday night. With evidence of her voice being lost, Whitmer thanked supporters for cheering her on at an election party.

"I am so happy to be here with you and my family and my partner in governance and all the phenomenal Michiganders who worked so hard to make sure our voices were heard, to make sure we set our state on the course that is focused on the future."

"We are thrilled by the unexpected high turnout. We are thrilled that the three ballot initiatives got passed," she said.

MORE: Check out our interactive election maps here

While the results of all three ballot proposals had not been declared by the time Whitmer gave her speech, they were heavily in front at the time. By 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, all three were projected to have been approved.

It's one of several encouraging signs for Democrats in Michigan, which appeared to also flip a seat in Congress on the west side of the state as well as potentially retake control of the state Senate - a feat that hasn't occurred in the state in 40 years.

Whitmer runs away in reelection fight

As of 4:30 a.m., 80% of the vote had been tallied in the governor's race. Whitmer maintained an 8 point lead over Dixon in her contest that featured an incumbent with a sizable war chest and a lot of name recognition against a poetical newcomer.

Whitmer scored big vote totals in several counties in Michigan, gaining the majority vote in nearly 20 counties including the state's most populous. While she scored big totals in Washtenaw County where Ann Arbor is located, Whitmer also won big in Oakland County, showing just how blue the previously-Republican centric district had become.

The same thing appears to be happening in Kent County, a bastion of conservative voting that flipped blue this midterm.

Dixon did not concede the race after Whitmer was declared the victor by FOX News.

RELATED: Michigan Live Election Results: Whitmer projected to defeat Dixon in governor race

"This race is going to be too close to call, despite what FOX thinks," she said to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night. "The results continue to trickle in, the major counties have a very very long way to go. Macomb is now telling us that they won't even have any numbers until tomorrow morning, so it's definitely going to be a late night for us.

Nessel, Benson leads holding in fight for AG, SOS

Two equally consequential races that may not have gotten as much air time in previous elections are the attorney general and secretary of state, which saw two Democrats attempt to defend against Republican momentum that appeared to swing ahead of the midterms.

Both Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson held sizable leads in their races by 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Nessel holding a 6 point lead over Republican Matthew DePerno and Benson with a 9 point lead over Kristina Karamo.

Neither race has been declared yet, though both Democrats did express optimism on their social feeds.

DePerno released a statement hours after polls closed saying the election process should be respected to "ensure that every *legal* ballot is counted. I ask that my supporters remain patient as hardworking election workers complete the count."

Karamo has not made a statement on the secretary of state race.