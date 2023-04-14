Michigan distillery collaborates with Short's Brewing for Soft Parade Vodka

article

You can soon enjoy Short's Brewing's Soft Parade in a new way.

The Bellaire brewery collaborated with Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville for vodka made with the popular fruit beer.

According to the distillery, the 80-proof fruit-infused vodka has "subtle natural flavors of real strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries."

"We’re thrilled to be working with Short’s Brewing on this exciting project," said Richard Anderson, the co-founder of Iron Fish Distillery. "Our two companies share a passion for creating products that are both unique and high-quality. This collaboration is a perfect example of how two local businesses can come together to create something truly special."

The vodka will have a limited release at select Michigan stores starting in May.

Read more Michigan beer news.

Before that, you'll be able to get it at an April 28 release party at the northern Michigan distillery. Only 240 bottles of the vodka will be available at the release, and the first 72 sold will be signed by Joe Short. It will not be available at Short's two locations.