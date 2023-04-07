Tickets now on sale for HOMES Brewery's 2023 Nucleate Beer Festival

Get your tickets now for a day full of beer in Ann Arbor!

HOMES Brewery's Nucleate Beer Festival returns to Veterans Memorial Park from 2-6 p.m. June 10.

The fest includes beer samples from dozens of breweries, food trucks, and DJ entertainment.

A $100 general admission ticket gets you 20 beer samples, a commemorative tasting glass, and a 750 ml bottle of Nucleate.

VIP tickets are $175 and include admission at 1 p.m., 20 samples, a commemorative tasting glass, a 750 ml bottle of Nucleate, and your choice of two previous Nucleate releases.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $20 and include entrance and a tasting glass that you'll receive when you leave.

A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit Ozone House, a nonprofit that helps homeless, and high-risk children.

