Michigan DNR hiring temporary wildlife workers for spring

If you want to spend more time outside this year and get paid while doing it, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has an opportunity for you,

The department is currently hiring for temporary spring wildlife positions, including wildlife assistants and wildlife state workers.

These employees will have several roles, including:

Assisting with wildlife habitat maintenance and improvement, which may include farming, planting trees, cutting clearings and adjusting water levels.

Helping with mowing, landscaping and facility maintenance duties.

Handing tasks related to wildlife surveys, wildlife sample collection, crop damage inspections, nuisance animal control and equipment operation and maintenance.

The DNR said these positions are good for people who want to get into conservation work, as well as retirees looking to spend more time outside. Assistants make $19.78 an hour.

"These positions are a great way to experience the conservation field and learn new skills," said Jennifer Schafer, the human resource liaison for the DNR Wildlife Division. "Each of these roles within the wildlife team not only contributes to vital conservation efforts but also offers a rewarding and hands-on experience."

Applications are due by Feb. 5. Apply here.