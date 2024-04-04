Michigan DNR seeks opinions about deer - how to share feedback

article

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking public opinion about deer as it works on its Deer Management Initiative.

A survey is currently open to collect opinions and perceptions about deer in the state, and is open to all residents.

As part of the 2024 Deer Management Initiative process, a subgroup of participants worked with a social scientist to create the survey, which seeks input on current deer management practices and the overall significance of deer in residents’ daily lives. Examples of questions include how a person feels about the size of the deer population in their area, deer-related problems people have encountered, and how deer populations have changed around them in the past five years.

Related article

The initiative was created to address current and future deer-related challenges facing the DNR, and data gathered from the survey will provide additional insights for future discussions and recommendations.

RELATED: Falling hunter numbers in Michigan among several challenges managing deer

"We recognized our proficiency in surveying hunters but acknowledged a gap in gauging general public attitudes and views toward deer more broadly," said Chad Stewart, DNR deer, elk and moose management specialist. "We want to learn more about how important deer are to our residents, what trends they see in their local areas, and what concerns they may have about deer in our state."

The survey will be open through April 16. Take the survey here.