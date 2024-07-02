Michigan drug kingpin faces up to life in prison after conviction

The leader of a drug operation in the Saginaw area faces a long prison sentence after he was found guilty this week.

A federal jury convicted Ricardo Delgado II of numerous charges, including drug conspiracy and possession with to intent to distribute kilogram quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, possession of multiple machineguns, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Delgado, 51, was importing cocaine and fentanyl from Mexico to distribute in the Saginaw-Bay area of Michigan. When his home was raided, authorities say they seized 13 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of fentanyl, 12 firearms, including two machineguns, two silencers, and more than $200,000 in cash.

During the investigation, a wiretap was used to learn that Delgado was seeking retaliation for the theft of his drugs from a subordinate and that he ordered that subordinate to exact revenge. This plan was thwarted by authorities.

Delgado faces a minimum prison sentence of 55 years and a max sentence of life behind bars.

"The collaboration between federal and local law enforcement partners demonstrated in this case speaks to our overall commitment to rid our community of dangerous drugs and violent offenders," said United States Attorney Dawn Ison.