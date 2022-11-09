Michigan Election Results: Rashida Tlaib reelected to represent newly drawn 12th Congressional District

Incumbent Democrat Rashida Tlaib is projected by the Associated Press to win the newly redrawn12th Congressional District seat.

Tlaib was up against Republican Steven Elliott in the district made up of mostly Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield.

The incumbent had 70 percent of the vote to Elliott's 26 percent with 51 percent of the votes reporting.

The Detroit native won the seat in 2018 when she ran unopposed for the state's 13th Congressional District.

She won the Democratic nomination for the newly drawn district with 64% of the vote.

The 12th District has 775,234 people in it and includes the western side of Detroit and parts of Wayne County, as well as a portion of Oakland County.

The cities include Detroit, Redford, Livonia, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Westland, and Garden City in Wayne County. It also includes Southfield in Oakland County.