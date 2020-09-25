Michigan elementary students required to wear masks in school to slow spread of COVID-19

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order requiring all students in kindergarten through 5th grade wear a face-covering in classrooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The new executive order, 2020-185, requires all students wear a mask of some kind. Before this order, it was recommended but not required for students to do so.

The new order applies only to regions 1-5 and 7; it excludes the Traverse City Region and Upper Peninsula. It is effective on October 5.

“This new mask requirement is so important to protect students and educators, and to keep our schools open. This year, it’s more important than ever that Michiganders across the state get their flu vaccine as soon as possible, mask up, and maintain at least six feet of physical distancing. Let’s all be smart and stay safe," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Masks, hand washing, and social distancing are the three most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Outbreaks at schools and universities have been tracked by the state over the past two weeks with most outbreaks happening at universities and colleges.