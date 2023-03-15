WATCH: DTE, Consumers give testimony to Michigan energy committee after widespread power outages

The Michigan Energy, Communications, and Technology Committee will hear testimony from DTE Energy and Consumers Energy on Wednesday.

FOX 2 plans to stream it above at 8:30 a.m.

This hearing comes after two winter storms lead to widespread power outages in Southeast Michigan. Many people went without power for days.

Dan Scripps, the chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC), will also speak at the hearing. DTE is currently working to get the MPSC to approve a rate increase. This process will continue into the fall.

Related: DTE Energy rolls out time-of-day rates

"As state representative, chair of the Energy Committee and vice chair of the Detroit caucus, I promised I would make sure there was a committee hearing to address who and what institutions are accountable and how we can avoid these large-scale power outages in the future," Rep. Helena Scott said. "I’ve kept true to that promise and acted quickly — on March 15, we will be hearing testimony from utility and state officials to figure out what needs to be done. We cannot and will not simply accept that this is our new normal. The power grid and associated infrastructure must be reinforced, updated and improved so that residents are safe, warm and receive the services they pay for."