Michigan expanded eligibility for vaccines begins, apartment fire hospitalizes 8, House moves on impeachment

Michigan is trudging on with its vaccine rollout, despite complaints about slow distribution and a lack of supplies. On Monday, the state officially expanded its eligibility for receiving the treatment.

Essential workers, childcare providers, teachers, and the elderly are among the populations in Phase 1B that can now get their first and second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Readying up in Detroit, health leaders have outfitted the TCF Center as a drive-thru center that will shuttle eligible citizens in for a vaccine.

While the distribution of vaccines should be a cause of celebration, the state's ramping up efforts come as a new strain of COVID-19 has entered the landscape, complicating the timing of health department policies.

The new infectious version of the coronavirus is no more deadly than the original variant that had made its way to the U.S. last year. Depending on how quickly the virus moves and what kind of post-holiday bump in new cases the state sees will determine if businesses can ease restrictions later this week.

So far, 156,251 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine have been distributed in Michigan, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

After moving through Phase 1A in mid-December, the state wants to increase the number of people that can get the treatment. That includes people over the age of 75, frontline essential workers like first responders, PreK-12 education employees, food and agriculture, manufacturing, postal service, public transit, and grocery store workers.

Residents shouldn't expect to see a widely available coronavirus vaccine for non-threatened communities and demographics for a few more months.

For Detroit residents who can get it, they'll have to make an appointment between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. They'll need to call (313) 230-0505. Under a Detroit-only policy, 'good neighbors' who help transport someone getting the vaccine are also eligible.

"If you have a good neighbor who is willing to drive you - because not everyone who is 75 has a car, is able to drive - if you have someone who is over the age of 65 that will drive you, they can get a vaccine at the same time," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

8 hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire near Lafayette

An apartment fire in Detroit Sunday night left several residents spooked and at least eight hospitalized after a blaze isolated to one unit pushed smoke throughout the building.

Seven people were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, while another man had burns on over 90% of his body.

It could have been a much worse night for everyone involved if Lamont Shirley hadn't been visiting his mom around 5 p.m.

"The first thing I thought was to save everybody, to save as many people as I can and just get them out the building," said Shirley.

Shirley was visiting his mother at the time, who lived on the 7th floor of the Parkview Apartments on Shane, north of Lafayette. When smoke from one unit set off fire alarms around the complex, Shirley sprung into action.

"I checked the apartments, found out which apartment was on fire and pulled the man out," said Shirley.

Police said the 67-year-old man had 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on most of his body. Shirley said the man was a good guy, like "everybody's uncle."

It's not clear what started the fire, but it caused smoke damage in several apartment units.

"I don't know if it was caused by grease or whatever, there was so much confusion going on," said Katherin Richardson.

At least three of the people taken to the hospital were in critical condition, at last check.

"If it weren't for this young man, I don't think I would be standing here and I thank God for him. He's - I thank God for him," said Richardson.

Capitol Commission to vote on banning open-carry

The collateral effects from last week's riot that overran the U.S. Capitol are continuing to ripple around the country in the form of protest, social media platform changes, and government policies.

Today, the Michigan State Capitol Commission is expected to vote on banning the open carry of firearms into the building where the legislature congregates.

Following drama from a president-stoked riot that descended on the Capitol, which forced out the police chief and invited mountains of criticism over the way police performed, the vote is expected to go through.

However, the roots of the vote actually go back to April of 2020 when protesters armed with combat vests and high-grade firearms breached the building and stormed past law enforcement into the chambers.

"We are an outlier in Michigan in allowing weapons in our Capitol and permitting political intimidation and domestic terrorist into our Capitol armed with weapons," said the Michigan House Democratic Leader Christine Greig.

Breaking and entering reported at Detroit mausoleum

An unknown number of suspects broke into a mausoleum at a Detroit cemetery Sunday around 4:50 p.m.

The cemetery, located at the 9000 block of W. Fort.

Law enforcement said evidence suggests that the suspects attempted to break into another mausoleum as well.

Nothing appears to have been taken.

Fatal shooting on 8 Mile

Detroit police are investigating an early morning shooting Monday when a man in his late 20s was killed.

A preliminary investigation in the 22300 block of W. 8 Mile reported a 29-year-old man was found fatally shot inside the residence, possibly by a known suspect.

The circumstances of the investigation are unknown and are still active.

Daily Forecast

After a pretty quiet week, conditions are expected to warm up over the next few days, as will the amount of precipitation. Expect snow later in the week. Today, there will be a high of 33 degrees.

House to proceed on second Trump impeachment according to Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump, calling him a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.

Pelosi made the announcement in a letter to colleagues. She said the House will act with solemnity but also urgency with just days remaining before Trump is to leave office on Jan. 20.

"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both," she said.

"The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

Pelosi said that first the House will try to force Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to oust Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment.