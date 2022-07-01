Michigan firework laws: What to know for 4th of July

article

Fireworks are allowed in Michigan from now through 4th of July, but there are some rules you must follow.

You can use fireworks from 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m.

Fireworks can only be lit on personal property by people who are not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Public property, including streets and sidewalks, school property, or church property, are off limits. Also, it is illegal to light fireworks on someone else's property without permission.

Be sure that you have a water source to extinguish any potential fires. This is especially important headed into this holiday weekend because the fire danger rating is very high for all of southeast Michigan is listed as "very high" risk Friday. That risk is supposed to subside in some areas through the weekend, but other areas will be high to very high risk.

Check the daily fire risk here.

If fireworks cause property damage, injure someone, or kill someone, the person who lit the firework could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony.

Violating firework laws could lead to time in prison and fines up to $10,000.

Be sure to check local ordinances if you plan to use fireworks because some cities may have rules that are more restrictive than the state laws.