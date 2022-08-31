Michigan Football starts this weekend -- How to get to the Big House on TheRide's shuttles

article

Avoid the traffic around the Big House by catching a shuttle bus to Michigan Football games this season.

TheRide offers five shuttle buses with pickup and dropoff locations around Ann Arbor.

The shuttles will run roughly every 20 minutes beginning two hours before the game, with the last shuttles leaving 30 minutes before kickoff. They drop off at Michigan Stadium's Gate 2 next to the Crisler Center.

Shuttles will run roughly one hour after the game.

Shuttle pickup/dropoff spots

West Shuttle boarding locations:Wyndham Garden Ann ArborWeber’s Ann ArborMiller Rd Park and Ride Lot (limited free parking is available). Downtown Shuttle boarding locations:Bell Tower HotelGraduate Ann Arbor HotelMichigan UnionFletcher Street Parking StructureFourth & William Parking StructureResidence Inn Ann Arbor Downtown (board at Fourth & William Parking Structure)Pizza House on Church St.Forest St & Church St Parking Structures (board at Pizza House on Church St)Thompson Street Parking Structure South Shuttle boarding locations:Sheraton Ann Arbor HotelRed Roof Inn, Ann Arbor - U-M SouthThe Kensington Hotel. East Shuttle boarding location:Ann Arbor Regent Hotel & Suites North Shuttle boarding location:DoubleTree by Hilton NorthPlymouth Rd Park & Ride Lot (limited free parking is available)

After the game, the West and Downtown shuttles will board on Stadium Blvd between Gates 2 & 4. The North, East, and South shuttles will board on Stadium Blvd east of Gate 2, adjacent to Crisler Center between Stadium Way and Kipke Drive.

Football Ride prices:

One-way

Round trip

Exact cash and mobile tickets are accepted. MCard, go!Pass, and 30-Day passes are not accepted.