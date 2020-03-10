Michigan Gaming Control Board officially approves sports betting

Starting Wednesday, sports fans hoping to hit it rich can do so at all three Detroit casinos after the state's Gaming Control Board formally approved sports betting.

Wednesday at 1 p.m., you can walk into MotorCity Casino, Greektown Casino, or MGM Casino and place your wagers. Michigan's Gaming Board Executive Director, Richard Kalm, said Detroit is a natural fit for online gambling.

"Detroit is a big sports town, there's always a lot of sporting activities with four sports teams," Kalm said.

As part of the deal to legalize gambling, a tax of 8.4 percent will be placed on all winnings, most of it for the school aid fund, and an additional tax will go to the City of Detroit. In the end, gambling will contribute about 18% to the city's total budget.

Greektown alone will have 30 kiosks and betting counters. On the second floor, there's a "secret" online sports betting room where you can go in and play a bet on your favorite sports team.

The board moved quickly to approve it after legistlators in Lansing approved the bill. Now it will be in place to enable gamblers to get their bets in before March Madness.

Online gaming and fantasy sports gaming aren't expected in Michigan until early 2021.

