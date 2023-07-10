Michigan gas prices drop 7 cents from a week ago

article

Gas prices in Michigan have decreased by 7 cents from a week ago, with Michigan drivers now paying an average of $3.47 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

This price is 17 cents less than the average price a month ago and $1.35 less than the average price this time last year, according to AAA.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) recently reported that gas demand in the US has gone up from 9.31 to 9.6 million barrels per day (b/d) while domestic gasoline stocks have decreased by 2.5 million barrels to 219.5 million barrels. This means that there is more demand for gas than there is supply, which is likely to cause prices at the pump to go up.

"Michigan motorists are seeing a decline in prices at the pump compared to last week. If demand continues to rise, drivers could see gas prices increase." AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson, Adrienne Woodland, said.

Additionally, the average cost of gas per day in Metro Detroit has slightly decreased. The present average price is $3.55 per gallon, which is 3 cents lower than the previous week's average and $1.35 lower than the average price recorded during the same period last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan are in Marquette ($3.56), Metro Detroit ($3.55), and Ann Arbor ($3.53), while the least expensive gas price averages are in Benton Harbor ($3.36), Grand Rapids ($3.39), and Flint ($3.40).