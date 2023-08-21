Michigan gas prices drop after setting 2023 high

article

Gas prices in Michigan have fallen after reaching a record high of $3.92 per gallon last Monday.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.86 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is down 5 cents from last week. However, this is still 34 cents higher than last month's average, but 5 cents lower than last year's.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand in Michigan has decreased from 9.30 to 8.85 million barrels per day, while total domestic gasoline stocks slightly decreased from 216.4 to 216.2 million barrels. Despite this decrease in demand, fluctuating oil prices have kept pump prices elevated.

"Michigan's gas prices have steadily declined after setting a new 2023 high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "While demand has decreased slightly, gas prices may continue to fluctuate through mid-September."

As of Tuesday, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price slightly decreased from a new 2023 high of $3.88. The current average is $3.85 per gallon, which is 2 cents less than last week's average and 14 cents less than last year's. The average cost of filling a 15-gallon tank is now $57, which is a $21 discount from last June's highest price.

Here are the most and least expensive average gas prices in Michigan:

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.00), Jackson ($3.92), Traverse City ($3.90)

Least expensive gas price averages: Saginaw ($3.84), Flint ($3.84), Metro Detroit ($3.85)

