Michigan gas prices increase 9 cents from last week

article

Gas prices in Michigan rose 9 cents from last week, with drivers now paying an average of $3.56 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group.

However, the price is still 4 cents less than last month and $1.09 less than last year.

MORE: How to get free gas Monday

"Michigan motorists are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit."

Metro Detroit's average daily gas price also increased, with the current average at $3.59 per gallon, about 3 cents more than last week's average but still $1.11 less than this same time last year.

Here are the most expensive and least expensive average gas prices in Michigan:

Most Expensive

Ann Arbor ($3.62)

Metro Detroit ($3.59)

Jackson ($3.57)

Least Expensive

Marquette ($3.50)

Grand Rapids ($3.52)

Flint ($3.53)

For more information on gas prices across the state and metro areas, visit AAA's state and metro gas averages.