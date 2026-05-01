Michigan gas prices rise 30 cents overnight - and nearly 70 cents for the week

Pain at the pump hasn't just been a headache for Michigan drivers this past week, more like a migraine.

Local perspective:

Many drivers who wake up this morning, they're going to see some sticker shock. They are not going to like these numbers because gas prices are on the rise once again.

On Friday morning FOX 2 stopped by a Mobile gas station at 13 Mile and Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak.

At that location, Gas prices are at $5.09 per gallon with credit. If you want to pay with cash, that brings the price down to $4.99.

That gas station is higher right now than the state average which jumped nearly 30 cents overnight.

According to Triple-A, the average gas price state right now is $4.86 for a gallon of regular.

On Thursday that average price was $4.58, so we're actually up close to .70 cents from just a week ago.

Gas prices all over the state are really pushing very close to that $5 mark if they are not there already.

Analysts are blaming refinery issues here in the states, along with the conflict in the Middle East on those soaring prices that has drivers looking for various ways to get the most out of their money.

What you can do:

The manager at Daily Auto Repair, he has some tips for your car and really the importance of oil changes right now.

"You want to do your maintenance," said Zonte Washington. "So make sure you do your maintenance like change your air filter, do oil changes, make sure to tune up on maintenance time like every 40 60,000 usually do maintenance require like starting to change the air filter, do oil changes, priority."

"It helps the life of the car. That's one thing you know, you got piston rod bearings, crank bearings that needs to be refurnished with the oil. So the oil is getting corroded, you will definitely will lose gas mileage."

Daily Auto Repair is offering some free oil changes this Saturday that will happen from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their shop on Beech Daiy in Redford at Grand River and Beech Daly.

Of course there will likely be a line for that, so just be patient.