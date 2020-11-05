Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking Thursday afternoon amid rising COVID cases

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be speaking Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 amid rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan and pending election results across the country.

She's called a news conference for 1:15 p.m. You can watch live here or in the video player below. You can also watch live updates from the news conference below.

Yesterday Michigan reported its highest new daily caseload of COVID-19: 4,101 cases.

Gov. Whitmer hasn't held a COVID-19 new conference since Oct. 21, in which the following data was released.

PERCENT POSITIVE RATE

In Michigan, an average of more than 35,000 tests are being conducted daily in the state right now with an overall percent positive rate of 4.9%.

Dr. Khaldun says that high of a percent positive rate indicates community spread is happening. She has previously stated that a percent positivity rate of 3% and below indicates community spread is not happening.

The Upper Peninsula is currently seeing a percent positive rate of 9.3%.

The Kalamazoo region is currently seeing a percent positive rate of 6.7%.

The Grand Rapids region is currently seeing a percent positive rate of 4.6%.

The Detroit, Saginaw, Lansing and Jackson regions all have percent positive rates between 2.6% and 4.4%.

The percent positive rate in Traverse City is hovering around 3%.

Information from Gov. Whitmer's 10/21 news conference

HOSPITALIZATION AND DEATH RATES

Dr. Khaldun said all regions are seeing an increase in hospitalizations.

She said on average, 8% of all hospitalizations right now across Michigan are for COVID-19 - and that 58% of the hospitalizations are outside of southeast Michigan, where the greatest bed capacity is in the state.

Deaths are also slowly increasing. Dr. Khaldun said the 7-day average a month ago was nine deaths per day. As of Oct. 18, she said that 7-day average has now risen to 15 deaths per day.

OUTBREAKS

Dr. Khaldun said on Oct. 21 that local health departments are beginning to see outbreaks in religious settings. But, overall, the most common settings for outbreaks continue to be long-term care facilities, educational settings and social gatherings.

On Monday, Sept. 14, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services started tracking outbreaks in schools across the entire state.

Using data from 45 health departments, the updates will be released every Monday at 3 p.m. and will include K-12, college and universities, number of cases, and if the cases involved staff, students, or both. It does not include cases where the virus was contracted from outside of the school.

You can read about the latest outbreak data in schools here.