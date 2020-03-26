Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer submits disaster declaration request to Pres. Trump

article

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she has submitted a disaster declaration to President Trump to address the state's outbreak of COVID-19 during an address Thursday morning from Lansing.

Whitmer announced the disaster declaration request a day after the Detroit Free Press reported FEMA said she had yet to request one for the state. A major disaster declaration increases funding from the federal government and brings other federal assistance from FEMA.

Whitmer explained that she waited to request the major disaster declaration because she wanted to make sure the request was done right. She also said Michigan's request was done based on what other states have received, which she said was not enough for those states to fight the virus.

"We wrote ours in a way that learned from other states," Whitmer said.

The second reason for the delay in request, Whitmer said, is that her administration said it was more important Michigan residents stop communicating the disease.

"We know that our actions to get people in Michigan to stop communication of this disease amongst each other is the highest priority and that's where we spent our energy. The best thing we can do is mitigate spread through interaction and that's why we spent all our energies in that part first," Whitmer said.

This is Whitmer's first speech since Monday when she announced her statewide 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order that requires Michigan residents to stay home unless their work is essential or they need to leave the home for life-sustaining reasons, like going to the pharmacy or grocery store.

She reiterated that the best way to stop the spread is to stay indoors with their family. That does not mean you invite people over to your house. The order is that Michigan residents stay inside their own homes with their own families.

Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health also spoke during the address, saying this was a pivotal time when it comes to an outbreak. She said the state is seeing exponential growth in cases, primarily in Southeast Michigan.

Dr. Khaldun said the state has implemented a load balancing plan for hospitals, meaning hospitals outside of southeast Michigan are being asked to help area hospitals with the surge in patients.

Dr. Khaldun also said the state is still 'a couple weeks' away from the apex of cases in Michigan.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Most recently, she's also issued a stay-home order. You can get details on what that means here.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

