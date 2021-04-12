Michigan Gov. Whitmer, Congresswoman Dingell speak after touring EMU's vaccination site

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell will hold a brief press conference Monday morning after touring the COVID-19 vaccination site at Eastern Michigan University.

Whitmer and Dingell will tour the EMU site at 10:30 as the state's COVID-19 cases continue to soar, making the state the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreaks in the nation.

Last week, Whitmer held a press conference to discuss COVID-19 cases and vaccinations but did not issue new orders. Instead, she recommended schools return to virtual learning for two weeks, pause youth athletics for two weeks, and urges residents not to eat indoors at restaurants.

"These are not orders, mandates, or requirements," Whitmer said. "This has to be a team effort we have to do this together. We have to fight back against variants. We have to be vaccinated to keep you and your family safe."

Whitmer was pressed why she did not issue new mandates and said that she 'wouldn't take anything off the table' in the future but said the state's residents need to voluntarily comply with current orders of wearing masks, maintaining social distance, staying home as much as possible, and getting a vaccine.

"Policy change alone won't change the tide. We need everyone to take personal responsibility here," she said.

Whitmer said that there are multiple reasons for the surge in cases. First, people have started to let their guard down as the vaccine has become more widely available. Second, previous orders have kept positivity rates low so the state is more vulnerable than others.

"It's a behavior change. We need everyone to be a part of that," said Whitmer.

The governor is also advocating for a surge in vaccine from the Biden administration, saying that Michigan needs more Johnson & Johnson doses to vaccinate more people, faster.

"One-shot vaccine is critical to protecting younger people and people who can't return for a second shot," she said. "It's Michigan and the midwest today, tomorrow it could be the northeast or the south or other parts of our country."

