Michigan Gov. Whitmer to loosen restrictions on winter sports, could resume next week

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce during her weekly COVID-19 update that winter contact sports will be allowed to resume, possibly as early as next week.

FOX 2's Tim Skubick has learned that, unless there is an abrupt change of heart, Whitmer, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel will announce the opening of winter contact sports.

She's expected to formally announce the move during the 1:30 press conference, which you can watch here.

The decision to move the date up from February 21st comes during the same week that a lawsuit was filed against her original decision by parents and others. With the formal announcement from the governor, legal action will be taken to make the suit null and void.

All winter sports including basketball would be covered by this decision which also includes a COVID testing program that was successfully implemented when the high school football season was restored after being shut down for some time. It's likely that coaches and players will be tested three times a week to monitoring any possible spread of the virus.

The governor has come under fire for the state's stance on winter sports and not allowing contact sports to play. She was criticized by Detroit superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti, who questioned her logic in maintaining the closure.

She had also faced criticism from the state GOP, who introduced the 'Let them play' resolution for winter sports. It was approved with bipartisan support but didn't hold any merit, in terms of changing the order.