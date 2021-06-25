Michigan health department releases new mask and physical distance recommendations for schools
LANSING, Mich. - The health department is continuing to offer recommendations for policy in the wake of epidemic orders on masks and gathering limits lifting this week.
On Friday, MDHHS released another set of guidelines, this time for schools to help keep the transmission of COVID-19 low within education settings.
They include promotion of the vaccine for staff and eligible schools and continuing to wear a mask while in school.
"These vaccines are the reason transmission of the virus in Michigan is at the lowest point in a year. However, as the school environment brings together large groups of individuals who may not yet be vaccinated, MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages.," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive.
Students getting infected by the coronavirus was one of the factors behind Michigan's most recent surge in coronavirus cases earlier this year. Prior to that, most districts had offered hybrid or virtual-only options to students to mitigate any further spread during the pandemic.
While the infection rate is low and the vaccination rate in the state is over 60%, the health department is still offering several measures for schools to consider.
That includes:
- Promoting COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff and students.
- Correctly and consistently using well-fitted masks that cover the nose and mouth. CDC recommendations for when to wear a mask in school settings.
- Social Distancing: Physical distancing, including cohorting children together to reduce potential exposures.
- COVID-19 Screening, Testing and Contact Tracing Encouraging students and staff to stay home if sick or having COVID-19 symptoms. Encouraging students and staff to get tested for COVID-19 if having symptoms or if they are not fully vaccinated and are a close contact of someone who has COVID-19. Conducting screening Implementing contact tracingand quarantine, collaborating with the local health department.
- Encouraging students and staff to stay home if sick or having COVID-19 symptoms.
- Encouraging students and staff to get tested for COVID-19 if having symptoms or if they are not fully vaccinated and are a close contact of someone who has COVID-19.
- Conducting screening
- Implementing contact tracingand quarantine, collaborating with the local health department.
- Maintaining Healthy Environments Promoting handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes. Routine cleaning to help maintain healthy facilities. Avoiding crowded and/or poorly ventilated indoor activities (e.g., engaging in outdoor activities when possible and increasing ventilation for indoor activities).
- Promoting handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes.
- Routine cleaning to help maintain healthy facilities.
- Avoiding crowded and/or poorly ventilated indoor activities (e.g., engaging in outdoor activities when possible and increasing ventilation for indoor activities).