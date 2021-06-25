The health department is continuing to offer recommendations for policy in the wake of epidemic orders on masks and gathering limits lifting this week.

On Friday, MDHHS released another set of guidelines, this time for schools to help keep the transmission of COVID-19 low within education settings.

They include promotion of the vaccine for staff and eligible schools and continuing to wear a mask while in school.

"These vaccines are the reason transmission of the virus in Michigan is at the lowest point in a year. However, as the school environment brings together large groups of individuals who may not yet be vaccinated, MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages.," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive.

Students getting infected by the coronavirus was one of the factors behind Michigan's most recent surge in coronavirus cases earlier this year. Prior to that, most districts had offered hybrid or virtual-only options to students to mitigate any further spread during the pandemic.

While the infection rate is low and the vaccination rate in the state is over 60%, the health department is still offering several measures for schools to consider.

That includes:

