The Brief The Michigan High School Athletic Association released a summary of new rules and regulations its adopting for the upcoming seasons. Among the changes include new eligibility rules as well as discounting stats accrued during scrimmages. The introduction of boys volleyball means establishing a new tournament.



From clarifications on what counts as a scrimmage and eligibility requirements for students moving to a new school, to the introduction of a new sport for boys in volleyball, there are several changes coming to Michigan high school athletics.

The changes arrive following the Michigan High School Athletic Association's annual spring meeting.

Big picture view:

The agency governing high school sports held its annual spring meeting last weekend, convening in Gaylord to take up recommendations for changes to different sports.

The body is made up of 19 members who considered 22 different proposals dealing with playoffs, clarifying eligibility for those new to a district, as well as changes to specific sports.

The biggest change is the incorporation of a boys volleyball season and awarding district and regional champions to girls wrestling teams.

MHSAA added more details about what counts as a scrimmage, adding that statistics for individuals and team win-loss records don't accrue during scrimmages.

Dig deeper:

The agency approved two changes to regulations around player eligibility after transferring schools.

One change increases the number of school days that a student must complete after moving residences and attending a new school before they can return to the previous district. The minimum number of days is 180.

The second change increased the amount of time an athlete's former residence must be signed into a long-term rental or lease agreement to a minimum of 12 months.

Middle school athletes who want to play in high school competition are subject to transfer rules that pertain to those in the upper grades.

High school sport changes

Baseball:

Baseball players can play on multiple levels on the same day with the 38-game season and daily limits still applying to all students

Bowling:

The first practice of bowling season now begins on the third Monday before Thanksgiving

Students may participate in no more than eight games on a school day between Monday and Thursday

Competitive Cheer

Competitive Cheer regulations will now follow the rules of the 2024–26 Girls Competitive Cheer manual

Football:

Playoff points will no longer be awarded to teams that forfeit a game. Before, they would still be awarded a bonus point for scheduling an opponent

The four 8-player semifinal games will be played at neutral sites instead of a hosting school

Golf:

Schools hosting the regional tournament in golf will receive reimbursement for the expense of two referees

Girls Wrestling:

Awards will now be handed out for district and regional team champions during the upcoming 2025-26 season. Champions will be determined by results from individual brackets

Tennis:

All teams that tie for third place at their regional competition can advance to finals, but only in the divisions in Michigan's Lower Peninsula where there are six different regional tournaments

Continuous coaching between points and between non-changeover games are now permitted at all levels

A new tennis pilot program will be conducted during the next two upcoming school years. The four final tournaments in the Lower Peninsula will be played at the Midland Tennis Center. Games will take place over two days during a two-week period

Volleyball:

Students may play in no more than 18 sets per day

The first boys volleyball season, expected to start in the spring of 2026, now has an official tournament established that includes two divisions. The championship will be played at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek